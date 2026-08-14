Demiral on Jaissle's departure: don't worry and wait for Al-Ahly

Al-Ahli's Turkish defender Merih Demiral has reassured the club's fans after their opening-round win over Al-Diriyah in the Roshn League, stressing that the team needs time to adapt to a new coach before hitting their best level.

Germany's Matthias Jaissle had left Al-Ahli a few days earlier to take charge of Newcastle United. That prompted the club to sign Dutchman Marino Pusic.

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Speaking to Saudi Arabia's "Thmanyah" network, Demiral said: "Don't worry about Al-Ahli, what's coming is better, and just wait for this team." He pointed to a squad packed with quality capable of delivering throughout the season.

The technical change needs time for the coach's ideas to show on the pitch, the Turkish defender explained, adding: "We have many outstanding elements, and we currently need to adapt to the new coach."

Demiral spoke about how tough the Al-Diriyah clash proved, stressing that Al-Ahli handled it well despite the awkward start to the season. "We produced a great match against Al-Diriyah," he said. "The match was difficult, but we dealt with it in an ideal way."

The players have enough experience for such circumstances, he added, stressing: "This is football, and we are professional players and we have the ability to help ourselves." It was a clear message to the fans: give the team time.

Al-Ahli's players will keep working to look sharper in the coming matches, Demiral concluded, saying: "We will try to give everything we have in what is coming." The club are chasing silverware on all fronts this season.