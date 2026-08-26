Omar Marmoush's move from Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur has entered its decisive stages. The Egypt international has been granted permission to undergo a medical with the London club after bidding farewell to his City team-mates today.

David Ornstein, the reliable correspondent for "The Athletic", revealed that Marmoush is preparing for those tests as a prelude to completing his switch to Tottenham. The step brings him within touching distance of pulling on the Spurs shirt.

Marmoush will join Tottenham on loan, according to Ornstein, with an obligation to buy him for £50 million, plus £10 million in add-ons, of which £5 million are guaranteed.

The Egyptian striker is expected to sign a four-year contract with the option of an additional year. The agreement does not include Eintracht Frankfurt receiving a percentage of any future resale.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed as much, revealing that the player will sign for Spurs tomorrow, Thursday.



The move follows weeks of speculation linking Marmoush with a departure from City, driven by his desire for more regular game time.

Tottenham had moved strongly for Marmoush at the same time as they negotiated with City over Brazilian Savinho, before completing that deal for £75 million plus a further £10 million in add-ons.

English reports had earlier revealed that Spurs reached an agreement with City over a loan move for Marmoush, with a buy clause worth £50 million that becomes obligatory once specific conditions are met.

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Marmoush joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 after a spell of striking form in Germany earned him the chance to test himself in the Premier League.

He never nailed down a regular starting spot, though. Fierce competition in City's attacking line ultimately opened the door to his exit in search of a bigger role.

Reports indicate that Marmoush scored eight goals last season with City but started only 16 matches across all competitions. That reinforced his desire to move to a club that guarantees him more time on the pitch.

Talks between the two clubs progressed sharply over the past few days. The deal now stands one step from an official announcement, awaiting only Marmoush passing the medical and completing the final formalities.

His potential move fits within a huge summer of spending by Tottenham, who have laid out more than £300 million as they rebuild after finishing 17th in the Premier League last season.

Pass the medical, and Marmoush begins a new chapter of his English career, this time under Roberto De Zerbi. The manager is looking to reshape Tottenham's attack after a stuttering start to the campaign.

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