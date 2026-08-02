Debut nightmare: Casemiro makes a double error and shocks Messi

Casemiro's first appearance at his home stadium with Inter Miami turned into a nightmare. The Brazilian gifted possession to the opponent, then scored an own goal moments later.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the former Manchester United midfielder, aged 34, had joined Lionel Messi's side only last week as a free agent after leaving Old Trafford.

He made his first appearance just days after arriving, playing the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win over Montreal.

His home debut against Columbus Crew unravelled after just 33 minutes.

Inter Miami led 1-0 through a Luis Suarez goal when Casemiro inexplicably lost the ball with no pressure on him at all.

A powerful cross followed into the penalty area, and the Brazilian turned it into his own net.

Casemiro looked utterly dejected after a moment he would rather forget. His new teammate Messi was not at all pleased with the sight.

Cameras caught the Argentine star frowning on the bench in the wake of the embarrassing lapse.

Fans could not believe Casemiro's first match at his team's stadium had gone so badly, and they said as much on X.

One of them said: "You ask how Casemiro is getting on in the MLS... well, he handed the ball to the opponent without any pressure, opening the way for a counterattack, then finished off the counterattack himself with an own goal. And his face said it all."

Another added: "The man regrets his decision after realising he should have stayed at Manchester United."

A third wrote: "He is not what he used to be. How can your first goal be an own goal?"

A fourth commented: "The ghosts of Manchester United haunt you wherever you go."