Mohamed Rahimi, the father of Morocco international Soufiane Rahimi, passed away today, Thursday, after a battle with illness.

UAE side Al Ain, whose squad includes Soufiane Rahimi and his brother Hussein, offered a message of condolence to the Moroccan pair.

Al Ain's account said on X: "Al Ain Club extends its sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Soufiane Rahimi and his brother Hussein Rahimi on the death of their father, praying to Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to admit him into His spacious gardens, and to grant his family and loved ones beautiful patience and solace. Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return."

Raja Casablanca also paid tribute to their former player, sending their own message of condolence to Soufiane Rahimi.

The club said: "With deep sorrow and grief, Raja Club Athletic received the news of the death of Al-Hajj Mohamed Rahimi, one of the club's loyal men, whose name remained linked to Raja for many long years, embodying the highest meanings of loyalty and belonging to the Green Fortress."

They continued: "On this painful occasion, Raja Club Athletic, on behalf of all its components, extends its warmest condolences and most sincere expressions of sympathy to the family of the deceased and his loved ones, and to all members of the Raja family, praying to Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to admit him into His spacious gardens."

Soufiane Rahimi had announced his father's illness some time ago, asking his admirers to pray for a speedy recovery.

Rahimi wrote at the time: "Nothing has broken me except my father's illness. My heart aches when he is in pain, and it is enough exhaustion, O God, I have no strength to see him suffer. O Lord, You know and see how much his illness breaks me, so have mercy on his weakness and be gentle with his condition. O Lord, heal my father."

Last season, Soufiane Rahimi won the domestic double with Al Ain: the ADNOC Pro League and the President's Cup.

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