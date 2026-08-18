Barcelona have sealed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Rodri during the current summer transfer window.

The Spain international passed his medical at Barcelona on Tuesday morning.

Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" published a video of Rodri's arrival at Barcelona's headquarters on Tuesday afternoon to sign the contracts for his move to the "Spotify Camp Nou".





Newspaper "Sport" struck the same note on its account on the "X" network: "Rodri is now in the Spotify offices at the Camp Nou stadium to sign the contract!.. The midfield star arrived a few minutes ago."

They added: "The date of Rodri's official presentation has not yet been set, but the club is working to announce the deal today."

Spanish reports had already claimed that Barcelona and Manchester City struck an agreement last Sunday over the Rodri deal. Barcelona will pay 60 million euros fixed, plus 11 million euros in variables linked to the titles he wins with the team.

