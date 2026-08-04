Tottenham Hotspur have moved aggressively to land Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea, with manager Roberto De Zerbi naming the forward among his priorities to strengthen the attack before next season.

According to Britain's "Daily Mail", the Spurs board are giving Jackson serious thought as a leading attacking option, though official contact with Chelsea is yet to begin. The London club, by all accounts, would not stand in their striker's way this summer. He spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich and now sits outside the Blues' technical plans.

Chelsea have slapped an initial price of 65 million pounds on the Senegal international. Aston Villa loom as rivals for his signature, having already opened early channels with the Chelsea board to explore a deal.

Spurs' interest is nothing new. The striker sat on their radar long before De Zerbi took charge. The move follows a transfer window that began with Tottenham fixing the defence and bolstering midfield, all part of the comprehensive squad overhaul driven by the Italian coach.