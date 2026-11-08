De Rossi: “I’m studying Amorim. Modric? I can’t beat him up any more”

Genoa manager Daniele De Rossi spoke at a press conference after the match against AC Milan in the 11th round of Serie A.

What do you think of Amorim's AC Milan?

"It's not for me to judge him: he's younger than me, but he has much more experience than I do. I learn from him. We study him, we watch him. He plays a formation I like very much. He puts a lot of quality out wide, something I've tried to do here too. Not Moreira, of course, but within our means and capabilities. I like the way he communicates. He doesn't lay the blame on his players, even when he loses, and he's always honest when he loses. He's doing an excellent job."

What do you think of Modric?

Next matches SAS Serie A 09:00 GEN

"For anyone who loves this position, it's moving to see this player paint football like that at 41. Last year I had him man-marked; this year he played in a two. His timing is superior. Maybe he moves a little more slowly, but his mind is still quick. We had a bit of a run-in a couple of times and I told him, 'I don't play any more, so I can't beat you up.' But it's wonderful, truly wonderful. Him and Rabiot: world-class players."