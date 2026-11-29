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Kenneth Perez was full of praise for Thijs Kraaijeveld on Sunday evening's Dit was het Weekend on ESPN. The 19-year-old Feyenoord defender excelled in De Klassieker against Ajax (1-1), catching the Danish pundit by surprise.

Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst picked Kraaijeveld against the Amsterdam side, while Tsuyoshi Watanabe, recovering from a foot injury, started on the bench. The young defender repaid his coach's faith with an excellent performance.

"I really enjoyed watching Kraaijeveld," Perez says. "I had no expectations of him. I thought he would have a real problem against Tolu Arokodare, but Kraaijeveld was outstanding."

The teenager's maturity in De Klassieker particularly impressed Perez. "He's 19 and I think he's homegrown, if I'm not mistaken. He played with exactly the conviction you want to see from a centre-back."

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"No hesitation. He stepped in when he had to, challenged when he had to and delayed the challenge when necessary," Perez continues.

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Perez then turns to match footage to highlight Kraaijeveld's quality in build-up play. "These are lovely passes. That's how you bypass lines and move the play forward."

Still, Perez warns against getting carried away over the 19-year-old Feyenoord player. "Before you ask whether he's an option for the Netherlands: take it very easy," the pundit immediately adds with a smile.

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"Is he an option for the Netherlands Under-21s?" Kees Kwakman then asks. Perez agrees, and the discussion turns to whether Kraaijeveld should keep his starting place at Feyenoord.

Watanabe's situation also comes up. "You can only play Watanabe if you put someone alongside him who directs him. Then Watanabe is a genuinely good, useful defender, because he really can defend," says Perez.

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Perez is less sure whether Kraaijeveld can guide his Japanese team-mate at just 19. "Kraaijeveld is 19 and has enough to focus on himself, so I don't know how he is at directing others. But I do think Watanabe is a genuinely good defender defensively."