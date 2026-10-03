Frenkie de Jong is pressing on with his recovery as he closes in on a return to action, having torn a ligament on the inside of his knee while on World Cup duty with the Netherlands.

According to Sport, the Barcelona midfielder could rejoin his team-mates in training on Monday. On Saturday, he took to his social media accounts to post a set of photos of himself training alone at the Joan Gamper sports complex.

Set for a gradual return to group training from Monday, de Jong had been putting in the solo sessions at the complex to prepare for his comeback.

The Dutchman opted for conservative treatment rather than surgery after picking up the injury at the World Cup.

He captioned the photos with an emoji of a mountain climber mid-ascent.

His Barcelona team-mates were quick to rally round, hailing his imminent return.

Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi, Gerard Martín, Pau Cubarsí and Dani Olmo all commented on the post. De Jong has not featured in a single match since 30 June.

Joan García, Roony Bardghji and Christensen are also working their way back, though the goalkeeper is the closest of the trio to rejoining group training.







