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Davy KlaassenESPN
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Davy Klaassen has clear message for Marcos Leonardo after dispute over penalty incident during Groningen v Ajax

FC Groningen vs Ajax
FC Groningen
Ajax
Eredivisie
D. Klaassen
M. Leonardo

Davy Klaassen does not blame Marcos Leonardo for the unusual exchange over a penalty in FC Groningen - Ajax, he tells ESPN after the match. Leonardo wanted to take it, but the Ajax captain stood firm. 

On the pitch, the pair had a lengthy discussion before Klaassen took the penalty and missed. 

"Leo won the penalty and he really wanted to take it. But an agreement is an agreement: I take it," says Klaassen, who is first on the list. 

Klaassen added: "We had a brief discussion about it. Yes, he's a striker, he wants to score. That's perfectly understandable, but I have to take responsibility at that moment." 

There was no argument, Klaassen insisted. "It may have looked as though we were arguing, but we weren't." 

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Shortly afterwards, Klaassen appeared to concede a penalty himself with a risky tackle on Brynjólfur Willumsson. After a lengthy VAR check, Dennis Higler decided not to point to the spot. 

Backing Higler's decision, Klaassen said: "I felt I slid past in front of him, not into him." He added: "We both go past the ball. He misses the ball too. But I'm not a referee."

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