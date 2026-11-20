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Bram van Polen believes Danny Buijs would be a good fit for FC Twente. The Fortuna Sittard manager will leave the Limburg club after this season because he is ready for a new challenge.

“FC Twente would be quite an appealing next step,” Van Polen says on Voetbalpraat. “Buijs knows how to disrupt opponents. You have to be careful with comparisons, but in some ways he is a bit like José Mourinho.”

“Buijs always performs well, and what he does is hugely impressive. He knows how to win over borderline cases such as Mohamed Ihattaren. You want to see that at a higher level,” says Van Polen, praising the Fortuna coach.

Buijs's handling of his Fortuna exit has also impressed Van Polen. “He has taken control himself. He is honest with the club: you have time to look for another manager, and I have time to look for another club.”

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“Then everyone knows where they stand. I really like the way he speaks his mind and how he has handled this,” adds the former right-back, praising the 44-year-old manager.

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Fellow panellist Vincent Schildkamp agrees. “I thought Ten Hag (Twente’s technical director, ed.) was strikingly positive about Buijs recently. I thought I could read something between the lines when I heard him speak about Buijs that way,” says Schildkamp, who believes the coach would be a good fit for Twente.

“I would really like to assess Buijs there. We know from his time at FC Groningen and Kozakken Boys that, when he has the players, he plays genuinely entertaining, attacking football. At Twente, with these players, he would not call all his troops back into his own half.”

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“Buijs has a rough edge. But how big a problem is that really?” Schildkamp asks. “If, as a board, you base your decision on that, I think that is very weak. He will have to wait and see what happens at a top-six club. A place will open up sooner or later, because all six cannot be champions.”

Buijs, who is set to leave, has been at Fortuna since 2023. The Limburg side currently sit seventh in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie.