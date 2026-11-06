Danish media rave about Ajax standout and are harsh on underperforming Dutchman

Danish newspapers have been scathing about FC Midtjylland a day after Ajax thrashed them 1-6 in the Conference League group stage. One Amsterdam player, though, earned plenty of praise.

Tipsbladet calls it a 'humiliation' for Midtjylland on the European stage. Kjell Wätjen, sent off against Ajax, draws particular criticism. "What on earth was going through his mind when he brought down Abdellah Ouazane? The German had received his first yellow card shortly before, so he had to leave the pitch early. Disastrous."

Nordin Bakker picked the ball out of his net six times against Ajax and drew criticism from the Danish media too. "He was hopeless, especially for Ajax's sixth goal. But Bakker certainly got no help from his defenders."

"Midtjylland had to play the second half with ten men, but even then you cannot concede five goals after the break against a side who are only slightly better on paper," reads the verdict on Mike Tullberg's team. They are still without a win in the Conference League league phase.

Friday Etim's goal made it 1-1 in the 28th minute and gave Midtjylland hope. "But that hope quickly faded. Shortly after the break, Tolu again could not be stopped in the penalty area. From that moment, Midtjylland's ordeal began. The Nigerian striker played a leading role in the humiliation inflicted by the Dutch side."

Bold had not expected Ajax to score so many. "In the end, it got completely out of hand. Oscar Gloukh made it 1-5 with a quarter of an hour left to play, before Bakker blundered as Ajax put the match beyond doubt."

The Danish newspaper is full of praise for Tolu. "The physically strong number 9 is 1.97 metres tall and was a constant major threat to Midtjylland. He is a real asset to Ajax and an excellent replacement for Kasper Dolberg. Ajax were ruthless and particularly effective after the home side's red card."