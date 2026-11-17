Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid's battle with Javier Tebas over the agreement with investment fund CVC did not end with the earlier rulings, after the club received fresh judicial confirmation of its position.

Advertisement

According to Marca, the Supreme Court has thrown out LaLiga's appeal against the Madrid Provincial Court ruling that upheld the annulment of the agreement the league's general assembly approved for the deal with investment fund CVC.

Real Madrid announced the ruling in an official statement. The Supreme Court's decision is now final, and the court has also ordered LaLiga to pay the costs of its appeal.

The club stressed that the Supreme Court has now backed the judgment that annulled an agreement of exceptional economic importance. Clubs, Madrid argued, never received enough information to understand and assess the scope, impact and consequences of the operation before it was approved.

Read also: Expecting five goals? Klopp warns his rivals: if we do that, playing against us won't be enjoyable

Advertisement Advertisement

Madrid also highlighted a key point in the ruling: in its appeal, LaLiga had tried to swap the criteria adopted by the Provincial Court for others that suited its own interests.

Related Topics

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 CEL

The club sees the decision as further legal backing in its fight for clubs' rights against LaLiga's measures, which it believes breach the guarantees that should govern the work of the league's governing bodies.

Read also: Bellingham at the heart of racism row: former Real Madrid star responds to Tuchel

Advertisement

The dispute centres on an agreement LaLiga struck with investment fund CVC as part of an economic project covering clubs' financial resources and competition rights. Real Madrid opposed the deal and demanded its annulment, objecting to how it was approved and the procedures that came with it.

Los Blancos reaffirmed their commitment to defending clubs' rights and interests. Spanish football, they insisted, must respect the law, transparency and the principles of good governance, principles that should govern the decisions of the league and its governing bodies.

Advertisement

It's another legal win for Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, who had sought the annulment of Tebas's agreement with CVC. LaLiga can no longer appeal this ruling, and the annulment of the agreement its general assembly approved now stands.

Read also: Five-goal shock leaves Xavi rattled: I can't believe what happened