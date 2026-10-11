Cucurella drags his hair into the Vinicius row: what did he say to the referee?

Footage broadcast by "DAZN" showed Real Madrid full-back Marc Cucurella demanding an explanation from the fourth official for the red card received by his team-mate Vinicius Junior, during Saturday's 1-0 win over Villarreal in La Liga.

Team-mate Bernardo Silva had to step in and defuse the row before it boiled over.

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Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera brandished the red card at Vinicius for pulling the hair of Villarreal player Nathan Salipa. The Brazilian charged towards the official, and several of his team-mates had to hold him back.

Once Vinicius had headed down the tunnel, the protests rumbled on, with several Real Madrid players still demanding an explanation.

Cucurella was among the loudest of them, complaining about the incident to the fourth official alongside Antonio Rudiger. The former Chelsea player said: "I hope... I hope that if they touch a hair of mine, you show them the red. Go to the VAR."

With the Spain international refusing to let the decision go, Bernardo Silva stepped in and walked him away from the area so he could cool off and the game could restart.

Cucurella had featured for Spain during the international break and began the Villarreal game on the bench, with Alvaro Carreras picked at left-back.

Jose Mourinho sent him on at half-time to stem Villarreal's attacks. He has yet to hit the level he produces with Spain, though, as he continues adapting to his new club, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Some of those displays have suffered from a lack of defensive help from Vinicius on the same flank. The Madrid derby was the clearest example.



