'Cruijff kicks off the search: this is who should be Ajax's new manager'

Ajax has set its sights on Míchel Sánchez, according to Matteo Moretto of RadioMarca. The Girona manager’s contract is due to expire and he is regarded internally as a serious option for next season. Technical director Jordi Cruijff is reportedly currently looking into the possibility of bringing Míchel on board.

Óscar García is currently serving as interim manager for the squad in Amsterdam. The Spaniard was brought in following the departure of interim coach Fred Grim, but is not seen as a long-term solution. The club’s management is keen to chart a new, permanent course this summer.

Technical director Jordi Cruijff is said to be specifically looking for a manager with a clear playing style. In that search, he has once again turned to Míchel, who has been on the radar at the Johan Cruijff ArenA for some time.

According to Moretto, Ajax’s interest stems from Girona’s strong season, with the team currently thirteenth in LaLiga. The manager’s profile, which aligns with the club’s playing style, is also a factor.

“The presence of Jordi Cruijff as sporting director is crucial to this transfer,” said the journalist.

Míchel is a well-known name in Spain. The former midfielder spent the bulk of his playing career at Rayo Vallecano, for whom he played over 350 matches.

After brief spells at Almería, Real Murcia and Málaga, he returned to Madrid, where he took his first steps as a coach. He started in Rayo’s youth academy and eventually progressed to become head coach of the first team.

His managerial career soon gained momentum: in 2018, he led Rayo to promotion to La Liga. Two years later, he repeated that feat with SD Huesca. Since 2021, he has been head coach at Girona, where players including Daley Blind and Axel Witsel are under contract.