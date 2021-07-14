Crucial Kaizer Chiefs decision: Who will play at left-back?

The Amakhosi rearguard will need to be at it’s very best in order to keep out the dangerous Al Ahly attack in Saturday’s Caf Champions League final

In a season in which Kaizer Chiefs struggled domestically, there have been a worrying amount of blunders in defence.

Itumeleng Khune, Erick Mathoho. Daniel Cardoso, Yagan Sasman, Daniel Akpeyi, Siyabonga Ngezana – all Chiefs defenders (and goalkeepers) who have committed some costly blunders over the past season.

To Chiefs’ credit, the defence has tightened up markedly in the past few games, as was witnessed when they twice shut out Wydad Casablanca in the two-legged Caf Champions League semi-finals.

But what wouldn’t have helped Amakhosi is the lengthy break they’ve had since their last competitive fixture (0-0 vs Wydad on June 21), which means some of the momentum, unity and understanding in the back-line may be lost.

In any event, defending is going to be critical in Casablanca on Saturday – as heavy underdogs, Amakhosi need to keep the scoreline at 0-0 for as long as possible, which will allow them to grow in confidence, and perhaps sneak a goal of their own as Ahly become more desperate to score in the latter stages of the final.

It’s thus vital that the Chiefs technical team get their starting line-up, especially the defence, 100% right.

And to be more specific, it’s the left-back slot which may be giving the technical team the most headaches.

Sasman, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Philani Zulu are the natural left-back options, but none have performed with much conviction over a reasonable period of time this season, and all three have made bad mistakes – whether it be directly, or whether by allowing their opponents to whip in dangerous crosses.

The likes of Cardoso and even midfielder Njabulo Blom have played there at times, such have been the issues.

While Sasman started both of the semi-final matches, he was also subbed in both, and arguably did little to convince that he’s the best man for the job on current form.

It would surely be a wiser move to start the team’s first-choice right-back, the far more dependable Reeve Frosler, at left full-back.

On the other side, either Ngezana or Ramahlwe Mphahlele are decent enough options. Or what may make the most sense, would be to go for a five-man defence, with Mphahlele helping out Cardoso and Mathoho in the middle and Ngezana on the right and Frosler on the left.

Not known for their scoring prowess these days, a big defensive display may after all be Chiefs’ best bet for victory, even if it’s via extra time and penalties. And as such, it’s crucial the right men are out on the park.

