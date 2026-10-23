Courtois's nightmare: Raphinha prepares a fresh blow against Real Madrid!

Raphinha is no longer merely a winger at Barcelona. The Brazilian has become a genuine thorn in Real Madrid's side, and a trump card the Blaugrana are counting on to decide the upcoming Clásico.

He enters the eagerly awaited encounter, scheduled for next Sunday at the Camp Nou, with the confidence of a player accustomed to big occasions. His record makes him Barcelona's most dangerous weapon in the decisive match.

A terrifying record against Real Madrid

The numbers speak for themselves. According to statistics from Spanish newspaper "Marca", Raphinha's last six matches against his traditional rival have all ended in a Barcelona win. He scored seven goals across those games, a stunning record that makes him the number one nightmare for the Merengues' defence.

Thibaut Courtois has suffered most of all. The bulk of Raphinha's goals in this run have come against the giant Belgian goalkeeper, undone by the winger's pace, his knack for turning up in decisive moments, his skill in one-on-one duels and his ability to break through the lines. This goes beyond statistics. It is about reading the Clásico atmosphere and turning it into decisive moments.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

La Liga top scorer despite the injury

His individual form matches that history. Raphinha currently leads the La Liga scoring chart, the Pichichi, with 12 goals, ahead of Kylian Mbappé on nine, which reinforces his standing as the most dangerous forward in the competition.

He is still recovering from an injury, yet his confidence, effectiveness and brilliance make him the weapon Barcelona need in a match that rarely offers many chances. His ability to make the difference in the final third could be the secret.

Paris: the first step towards the return

Against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League at the Parc des Princes, Raphinha took his first step back to competition after his absence.

There, the Brazilian still looked short of rhythm and the speed of execution that defines his best work. He lacked the consistency required to hit his top attacking levels, but that outing was a necessary warm-up.

The Clásico comes at a completely different moment. With more training and playing minutes behind him, Raphinha has the chance to rediscover his level and reach the peak of his competitive readiness.



