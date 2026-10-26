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Paris Saint-Germain v SK Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
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Could it be a sign? A shock from Al-Khelaifi before the Ballon d'Or ceremony

O. Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
Ligue 1
France

A surprising decision from the Paris president

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, will not attend tonight's Ballon d'Or ceremony, held this Monday evening at the London Palladium.

According to French radio station "Monte Carlo", Al-Khelaifi has chosen to stay away from the ceremony despite 10 Paris Saint-Germain players sitting among the 30 nominees for the prestigious award.

His evening will instead be spent at the Parc des Princes, backing his side against Olympique Lyon in the postponed eighth-round fixture of the French league.

The broadcaster added that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will also skip the ceremony as he prepares to undergo knee surgery. Nuno Mendes misses out too, along with seven other team-mates named in Luis Enrique's squad to face Lyon.

That leaves Ousmane Dembele, 29, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner and a candidate to retain his crown, as the club's only representative in the English capital.

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