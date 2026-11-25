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Eintracht Frankfurt appear united on the need for a new stadium. Their plans are huge.

According to Sport Bild, Eintracht Frankfurt want a new home ground to impress as part of a potential bid to host the 2038 or 2042 World Cup. The Postbank-Arena underwent a major rebuild in 2005 for the most recent World Cup held in Germany, but is showing its age. Fans saw that for themselves last Bundesliga weekend.

The stadium's sound system failed during the 1-0 win over Hoffenheim. Fans sang the club anthem, "Im Herzen von Europa", a cappella, giving the stands goosebumps. The incident angered chief executive Axel Hellmann.

"Anyone asking whether we need to address the question of building a new stadium, or whether this is the wrong time, got a taste of what it means when a stadium enters its third decade," he said on the sidelines of the match. Supervisory board chairman and club president Mathias Beck agreed.

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Could Eintracht Frankfurt overtake BVB and the "Yellow Wall"?

"We agree that the future of football, but also of the club and thus the whole of Eintracht, will depend on the stadium question," Beck told Sport Bild. "If we do not address it today, we may miss the right moment to set the necessary developments in motion early."

Eintracht Frankfurt have already commissioned a feasibility study from architectural firm "AS+P Albert Speer + Partner GmbH", according to Sport Bild. Plans reportedly call for a new stadium holding 75,000 to 80,000 spectators, with more standing places in particular. The home end could hold up to 25,000 standing fans, potentially a record. That would strip BVB's "Yellow Wall" of its distinction as Europe's largest standing terrace, which holds 24,500.

When construction can begin depends on the city, and the plans could prove complicated. Alongside the new stadium, the site is also set to accommodate a new multi-purpose arena for events such as concerts and shows, ice hockey and basketball.