According to the French sports newspaper L'Equipe, the allegations under investigation are not directed at the Real Madrid superstar, but at Mohamed "Momo" Sanhadji, the long-serving head of security for the French national team. He held that role with the Equipe Tricolore between 2004 and 2026.

Police reportedly questioned Mbappe on 30 September as part of the investigation. Sanhadji is said to have used his influence over decisions on visa applications and accompanied Mbappe on a private trip to Cameroon, where he worked as his security guard despite still being employed in the civil service. Mbappe reportedly paid Sanhadji more than €60,000 in 2023.

To finance the purchase of a house, Sanhadji also privately borrowed money from numerous national-team players, according to the newspaper. The case files also reportedly mention former Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery because he paid for a holiday in Sicily for Sanhadji.