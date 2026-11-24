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A challenge by Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga on the foot of PSV's Sava Mijnans sparked a refereeing debate during the sides' Champions League meeting on Tuesday evening.

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Real Madrid thrashed PSV 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday five of the league phase of the European competition.

Los Blancos trailed by a goal in the first half before hitting back with five of their own.

One account that specialises in analysing refereeing incidents believes Camavinga should have seen a straight red for a reckless challenge on an opponent.

"Archivo VAR" posted its analysis of the incident on X, arguing that the video assistant referee (VAR) had spared Camavinga a red card even though he reached the ball first.

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According to the account, the Real Madrid man kept his foot raised and his studs struck Mijnans' ankle. It classed the challenge as serious foul play.

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Its verdict on the incident read: "Although the Frenchman got to the ball first, he kept his studs up and planted them in Mijnans' ankle."

"Archivo VAR" concluded that, in its view, the challenge warranted a straight red, insisting it amounted to "serious foul play".

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The incident reopens an old debate. How should referees judge a challenge where a player gets to the ball first, only for the movement of his raised foot to injure an opponent? Officials' assessments vary depending on the force and danger involved.