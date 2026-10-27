Vincent Kompany will be off the Bayern Munich touchline for weeks, according to German journalist Marcel Reif. The Belgian manager collapsed at the club's training ground on Friday and remains in hospital.

Kompany collapsed last Friday while watching a Bayern Munich Under-23 training session. An air ambulance helicopter landed on the pitch, but was not needed.

An ambulance took the former Manchester City player to hospital, where he remains. German media say Kompany has a viral infection.

Reif says Kompany's recovery could take months, not weeks. "This is not just a mild cold. This is serious. My wife is a doctor, and that is what she told me. So let's stop speculating. Even an ordinary cold usually affects the heart muscle. This is serious," he said.

Speaking to Sport BILD, Reif added that he hopes not to see Kompany for a while. "I don't want to see him, hear from him or anything like that for a while. Let him recover in peace; that is what matters. Everything else is secondary. Bayern will manage. What is far more important is that he makes a full recovery," he concluded.

On Monday evening, Harry Kane also offered his coach support. The Englishman won the Ballon d'Or and wished Kompany well in his speech.

Bayern currently top the Bundesliga, level on points with Borussia Dortmund. The two clubs face each other on Saturday evening.