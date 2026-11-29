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Frenkie de Jong went off injured for Barcelona on Sunday afternoon. The 29-year-old midfielder asked to be substituted after an unusual moment in the second half away to Deportivo de A Coruña. Manager Hansi Flick has since given an update.

Barcelona looked set for a relatively straightforward victory at the Estadio Riazor. Goals from Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Raphinha had put the visitors 3-1 ahead, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring for the hosts.

Then, in the 65th minute, De Jong suddenly sat down on the grass after an apparently innocuous moment. The ball was nowhere near the Netherlands international.

De Jong quickly got back to his feet but made it clear he could not continue. He asked to come off and left the pitch with a slight limp.

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"Surely not that misery again," commentator Richard van Iterson said on Ziggo Sport as footage of De Jong appeared. "You have to be careful what you say, of course, but he sat down for a moment, got back up and didn't look too fresh."

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Flick brought on Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé, taking off Eric García as well as De Jong. The former Ajax midfielder had moved from midfield to the centre of defence shortly before his substitution and headed to the dressing room soon after leaving the pitch.

"Frenkie de Jong has a problem with his calf. I think he's injured again, yes," Flick told the Spanish press after the match. "He's a fantastic player, and we were happy to have him back, but now we'll have to wait and see."

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Another injury would be particularly bad news for De Jong, who has already spent months on the sidelines this season. A torn medial collateral ligament in his knee after the World Cup kept him out for more than three months.

De Jong missed a total of 14 matches for Barcelona and the Netherlands because of that knee injury. During the most recent international break, the 71-cap international also suffered a minor hip injury and missed the match against Germany, a 5-0 defeat.