Austria international Konrad Laimer appeared to injure his right leg in a challenge. The pictures did not make it clear whether the Austrian had hurt his knee, his thigh or both.

Still, Laimer looked to be in severe pain. Two Bayern Munich staff members helped him off the pitch and his leg was bandaged immediately.

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Vincent Kompany replaced the 29-year-old in the ninth minute with Sacha Boey, who is still expected to leave the Munich club in this transfer window.

For Bayern, the meeting with last season's third-placed Bundesliga side is the penultimate friendly before the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday week. Then on Tuesday, the German record champions also face second-tier side 1. FC Heidenheim.

Bayern Munich fixtures: FCB's next matches