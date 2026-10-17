Conceicao wades into the Ronaldo and Jesus row: this does not seem fair!

Sergio Conceicao has waded into the row between compatriots Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal boss Jorge Jesus, and the former Al Ittihad head coach says picking a side is near impossible given the standing both men enjoy in Portuguese football.

Out of work since leaving the Saudi club, Conceicao addressed the crisis on "La Tripletta", the podcast run by Italian newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport". Ronaldo is a footballing legend. Jesus, meanwhile, commands respect and brings a wealth of coaching experience.

The 51-year-old said: "It's a sensitive subject in my country. Cristiano is a legend, one of the top five players of all time. On the other hand, Jesus is the national team manager, a respected coach with wide experience. Honestly, it doesn't seem fair to side with one over the other."

Conceicao picks Figo over Ronaldo

Staying on Portuguese football, Conceicao was drawn into a light-hearted debate over the better winger: himself or his son, Juventus forward Francisco Conceicao. "Sergio!" he laughed, before correcting himself and naming compatriot Luis Figo as the best of the lot.

Next matches ALN Saudi Pro League 14:00 NEO

Was Figo better than Ronaldo, too? That one gave him pause, though he eventually came down on the side of the former Portugal star when judging purely by the demands of the winger's role.

He said: "Oh, that's a difficult question. But as a winger, I might choose Figo, he really is an exceptional player."

Conceicao opens the door to a return to Italy

On his own future, Conceicao refused to rule out a Serie A return. He managed Milan during the 2024-2025 campaign and wants another crack at Italy.

He said: "Why not? I would very much like that. In the past, alongside Milan, there were other options."