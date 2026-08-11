The transfer market has entered its decisive stages, and activity is picking up at Barcelona. The club are focused on strengthening their ranks with the signings of Rodri, Julian Alvarez and Cancelo, while working on the departure of several players. That is necessary to free up space in the wage cap and allow the ambitious planning led by Deco and Hansi Flick to take shape.

Araujo's departure has already been agreed, while Barcelona hope to finalise the transfer of Marc Casado in the coming days for around 40 million euros.

Jules Kounde is another player for whom Barcelona may open the door should a suitable financial offer arrive.

According to the newspaper Sport, "the French defender has joined the pre-season training for the new campaign, but Arsenal are monitoring his situation closely. Should Kounde show willingness to leave, the London club will be ready to move strongly, given their search for a top-class defender able to play as a centre-back and full-back at the same time."

Mikel Arteta greatly admires the idea of signing Kounde, but nothing has progressed so far. The player recently renewed his contract with Barcelona, and all indications point to his desire to continue with the Catalan club.

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Flick meeting to determine Kounde's future

Kounde is still awaiting a meeting with Hansi Flick, who has previously made his position clear to a number of players, including Araujo and Casado. It will be necessary to wait for what this conversation produces.

Training welcomed Kounde today, though his future remains open to more than one possibility. Barcelona want to make some changes to their backline. Implementing that plan requires additional financial revenue, and it may come from the sale of Kounde.

Arsenal, for their part, have moved in the market in search of a defender with flexibility, one who can perform the roles of centre-back and right-back. Arteta places great importance on versatile players, which makes Kounde perfectly suited to his style.

Defensive problems cloud Arsenal's start to the new season. William Saliba is out for an indefinite period due to back problems, while Jurrien Timber suffers from chronic problems in the thigh area, which makes his regular participation difficult. Arsenal are certainly heading towards signing a new defender in the coming weeks.

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The Konsa dilemma

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa had been set as a primary target, but the English club are asking for more than 75 million euros to part with the player. Arsenal consider that value high and unsuitable for the market.

Should Villa insist on the figure, Kounde will become an important option for Arsenal. The London club would first need to convince the player, especially as Flick no longer considers him a strategic element in his project.

Kounde was an important player at Barcelona, but his role declined last season, and Flick was leaning towards relying on Eric Garcia as a starter in the position.

Barcelona await a huge offer to release Kounde

Barcelona are monitoring developments and prepared for any scenario. The club will accept a huge financial offer to sell Kounde, aiming to use the proceeds to sign a top-level defender.

Should Kounde leave, Flick has options on the left flank in Cancelo, whose transfer to Barcelona has become imminent, and Alejandro Balde, while the team boast alternatives on the right in Eric Garcia and the young Xavi Espart, who enjoys clear admiration from the German coach.

The final word will be Kounde's own. He is tied to a contract with Barcelona until 2030, and held in very high regard in the Premier League.

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