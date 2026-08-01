Real Betis are pressing on with their pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco international spent last season on loan at the Benito Villamarin, and he remains one of the club's leading options to bolster the holding role.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the arrival of Vasconcelos Bernal has handed Betis's midfield greater solidity and balance. Manuel Pellegrini, though, clearly wants another defensive option in the middle of the pitch, and he sees Amrabat's return as the answer.

The complications around the deal haven't gone away. Fenerbahce want a hefty fee to sell Amrabat permanently, and Real Betis simply cannot match figures that top 10 million euros.

Other offers have landed on the player's table, yet he is holding out in the hope of returning to the Spanish league, having felt at home during his first year at Real Betis.

Everyone wants a quick resolution. The Moroccan, for his part, favours a move back to Betis.

On the pitch, Amrabat knows he can play a big part in a season where the Champions League adds extra incentive, with Pellegrini needing to double up on options across most positions in his squad.