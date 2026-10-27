Complete humiliation for Arsenal in the EFL Cup

Arsenal are out of the EFL Cup in embarrassing fashion. The reigning league champions drew 1-1 with fourth-tier Fleetwood Town in the fourth round before losing 5-3 on penalties.

After 21 minutes, a much-changed Arsenal side fell behind when Aaron Loupalo-Bi finished emphatically at the end of a fine Fleetwood Town move. The visitors had 75 per cent possession at one point but could not find an equaliser before half-time.

Jurriën Timber had gone close with a header before coming off at half-time. Arsenal dominated after the break, as expected, and Viktor Gyökeres equalised with a somewhat fortunate goal after 50 minutes. A few minutes later, a Fleetwood defender cleared Kai Havertz's shot off the line.

Off the bench, Martin Ødegaard dictated play for Arsenal. Havertz then shot just wide from the Norwegian midfielder's pass. Late on, Max Dowman received a red card after kicking a player who had tackled him.

Arsenal kept fighting with ten men and came close to winning in normal time. Goalkeeper Jay Lynch denied Ben White, while Havertz headed wide. Extra time followed at Highbury Stadium.

In the penalty shootout, Fleetwood Town's players showed nerves of steel while Arsenal faltered. Bruno Guimarães was the only player to miss from the spot, bringing Mikel Arteta's side's EFL Cup campaign to an early end.