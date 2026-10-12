Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Chelsea FC v Pafos FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Competition for Hakimi? Chelsea open to selling Paris target

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Everton vs Chelsea
Everton
Chelsea
Premier League
M. Gusto
England
France

Will the deal go through?

Chelsea are warming to the idea of selling one of their defenders in the coming period, with Paris Saint-Germain circling. A move would hand him the chance to compete with Achraf Hakimi for the right-back slot in Paris.

According to Tribuna, Chelsea will now listen to suitable offers for right-back Malo Gusto, having slapped a valuation of around £75 million on the player during the last summer transfer window.

Officials at the London club are more willing to discuss the offers on the table for the 23-year-old France defender. That shift could open the door for PSG to get the deal done.

Gusto's versatility across the backline is what caught the French champions' eye. It gives a coach extra options in his line-up, not least at right-back, where Morocco's Achraf Hakimi currently sits.

Xabi Alonso's side have made Gusto feel comfortable, but the defender wants guarantees over regular starts. That could yet shape his future in west London.

Since arriving from Lyon, Gusto has racked up 141 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, scoring three goals and laying on 18 assists across all competitions.

No official offer from Paris Saint-Germain has surfaced yet. But Chelsea's readiness to listen could tempt the French club into a move as they weigh up strengthening their defensive options, and Gusto's eventual decision will hinge on his chances of playing and his role in the team.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google