Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Como-Juventus is the standout fixture of matchday 13 in the 2026-27 Serie A season. Kick-off is at 8.45pm at the lakeside Sinigaglia stadium.

The two sides are competing for a Champions League place. The hosts sit fifth with 26 points and come into the match on a positive run. Victory over AEK Athens gave Cesc Fabregas' side a boost in Europe. Luciano Spalletti's Juventus are improving too. They have 21 points, with two wins and a draw in their last three games, while victory over Omonia has restored their attacking confidence.

COMO-JUVENTUS 3-0

SCORERS: 45+1' Nico Paz (C), 64' Douvikas (C), 80' Douvikas (C)

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



80' GOAL - Nico Paz flicks the ball over Conceicao, then heads it on towards Douvikas. The striker adjusts in an instant and hits it first time across goal. His bouncing shot beats Vicario into the far corner.



64' GOAL - A scramble in the Juventus box begins with a poor clearance. Vicario then punches the ball away before Douvikas can reach it. Ricci collects it on the edge of the area and the former Milan player's first-time shot deflects off a Juventus defender. It falls straight to Douvikas, who beats Vicario with a low finish from close range.



55' CHANCE - Woltemade threads a dangerous through ball towards McKennie, but Butez times his run off his line superbly to beat the American to it.



47' CHANCE - Ricci takes a corner from the left. Ramon rises unmarked at the far post but cannot direct his header towards Vicario's goal.



45+1' GOAL - Da Cunha beats Cambiaso out on the right and wins a free-kick, which Nico Paz takes. The Argentine catches the Juventus defence out. Vicario gets the ball away from goal, but too late: referee Mariani's watch vibrates as goal-line technology confirms the 1-0 scoreline.



38' CHANCE - Como shoot from inside the area again, and Vicario dives to his left to deny Nico Paz. Play is stopped, though. It was offside.



36' FABREGAS MAKES TWO CHANGES - Both Milla and Valle have physical problems, so Fabregas makes two substitutions midway through the first half. Valle had also been booked when Kolo Muani was sent off. Ricci and Kaiki come on in their places.



34' HUGE CHANCE - Juventus put together an excellent passing move, with Cambiaso and Woltemade playing a one-two on the edge of the area. The Bremen-born striker produces a superb first touch with the outside of his foot and finds himself one-on-one with Butez, who rushes out in desperation. Woltemade tries to lift the ball over him, but it goes just over.



33' CHANCE - Como attack down the right again and work the ball to Yan Couto on the edge of the area. The former Dortmund player hits a firm, low shot, but Vicario saves it well.



20' CHANCE - Juventus break quickly. McKennie reaches the edge of the penalty area, cuts inside to send Valle to the ground and plays the ball into the middle for Koopmeiners. He shifts it onto his left foot and shoots, but Butez gets down to hold it.



14' Vicario saves again, this time from Nico Paz's contested header in the six-yard box after Baturina's knockdown.



5' RED CARD - As Juventus break, Valle grabs Kolo Muani to stop him getting away. The French forward reacts by freeing himself with an open-handed punch to the Como full-back's face. Mariani does not see it, but the assistant alerts the referee, who shows the Frenchman a red card and the Spaniard a yellow.



4' CHANCE - Da Cunha gets away from Lucumi and strikes firmly towards the far post, but Vicario dives to turn it behind for a corner.



0' Kick-off at the Sinigaglia stadium at 8.45pm



INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES HERE

Advertisement Advertisement

COMO-JUVENTUS: MATCH DETAILS



Como-Juventus 3-0



Scorers: 45+1' Nico Paz (C), 64' Douvikas (C), 80' Douvikas (C)



COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Ramon, Chalobah (70' Kempf), Valle (36' Kaiki); Milla (36' Ricci), Perrone; Da Cunha (70' Liberali), Paz, Baturina; Douvikas (84' Papaccioli).

Substitutes: Vigorito, Sanchez, Caqueret, Diao, Dossena, Lahdo, Goldaniga, Smolcic, Addai.

Manager: Cesc Fàbregas



JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Vicario; Kalulu (82' Cabal), Bremer, Lucumí, Celik; McKennie, Sarr (70' Alajbegovic), Koopmeiners, Cambiaso (70' Conceicao); Kolo Muani, Woltemade (70' Ekhator).

Substitutes: Neto, Pinsoglio, Gatti, Kelly, Zhegrova, Douglas Luiz, Boga, Rugani.

Manager: Luciano Spalletti.



Referee: Mariani

Booked: Valle (C), Da Cunha (C)

Sent off: Kolo Muani (J)