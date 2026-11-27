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Al-Nassr have been dealt a fresh blow as they continue their campaigns in the Roshn Saudi League and the AFC Champions League Elite. French winger Kingsley Coman has been confirmed as absent with a muscle injury that will keep him out for around a month, leaving the coaching staff led by Australian Ange Postecoglou facing a new challenge in managing their absences.

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Medical tests revealed a hamstring tear for Coman, who now needs a treatment and rehabilitation programme of around 28 days, a source told the newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah". Al-Nassr will struggle to count on him for several upcoming fixtures.

The same source says the French winger is expected to miss the Saudi league matches against Al-Hazem and Al-Qadsiah, plus the AFC Champions League Elite clash with Qatar's Al-Gharafa. The game against Al-Shabab in the 15th round of the Roshn Saudi League looks the likely date for his return, provided he responds to treatment and rehabilitation in line with the set medical programme.

Recurring injury haunts Coman

Coman left Al-Nassr's match against Qatar's Al-Sadd last Tuesday when the muscle pain flared up again. Postecoglou had to make an early change, sending on Abdullah Al-Hamdan in his place. Once again, the team had lost one of their leading attacking options.

Al-Nassr's medical staff have drawn up a dedicated programme to treat and rehabilitate the player. They've stressed they won't rush him back into training or matches before he has fully recovered, to stop the injury worsening or recurring later on.

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Repeat scenario threatens the French star's consistency

This isn't the first muscle problem Coman has suffered this season. A hamstring tear last September cost him three matches. Then the pain returned in October during the AFC Champions League Elite meeting with Uzbek side Neftchi Fergana, and he missed another four games.

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The Frenchman returned against Al-Ahli in the Roshn Saudi League last Friday, coming on as a second-half substitute. It didn't last. The pain returned against Al-Sadd and he once again found himself out of Al-Nassr's plans.

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The repeated injuries raise questions over whether Coman can offer the team any continuity, at a time when Al-Nassr need all their attacking players to keep competing on more than one front. His return date depends on how well he responds to treatment and whether he fully overcomes the muscle problem.