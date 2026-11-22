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Columbus Crew coach Laurent Courtois has launched an attack on the decision made by referee Allen Chapman during his side's clash with Inter Miami, after the official only showed a yellow card to Argentine star Lionel Messi for directing the ball into the face of Chilean forward Gonzalo Tapia, in an incident that sparked widespread controversy in the opening encounter between the two teams in the MLS play-offs.

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Courtois felt the Inter Miami captain deserved a harsher punishment. A caution alone, he argued, didn't match what happened on the pitch, especially as the ball struck his player in the face during an attempt to take a throw-in. The Columbus players surrounded the referee in protest.

Speaking to US network ESPN after the match, Courtois said Messi deserved a red card rather than the yellow the referee showed him.

The French coach added: "Everyone knows he deserved more than just a yellow card."

Nor did Courtois stop there. Asked whether MLS might review the incident and take further action, he called the whole episode sad.

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"The whole thing is very sad," the Columbus coach said. He was referring to how the incident ended: Messi stayed on the pitch despite protests from the Columbus staff and players.

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His words lay bare the anger in the Columbus camp. They felt the incident merited a tougher sanction, given that Messi had deliberately aimed the ball at an opponent's face.

Tapia refuses to be drawn into red card debate

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Gonzalo Tapia, the man who took the ball in the face, had no wish to start an argument over the refereeing decision, despite being on the receiving end of the controversial moment.

Asked whether Messi should have been sent off, the Chilean forward said: "It's just one moment in the match. I don't know whether it deserved a red card, but I'm not the referee to judge that."

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He added: "It ended there."

Tapia struck a far calmer tone than his coach, even though he was one of the stars of the night. He scored twice in Columbus's emphatic win over Inter Miami.

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Referee justifies his decision and rejects view that it was a sending-off offence

Referee Allen Chapman, meanwhile, defended his decision to show only a yellow card. The force behind the ball, he explained, wasn't great enough to class the act as violent conduct warranting a dismissal.

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According to The Guardian, Chapman said the force used was minimal and the incident didn't reach the threshold for violent conduct.

He stuck by his assessment, despite the objections of the Columbus coach, who believed Messi had escaped a deserved punishment.

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It all unfolded during a heavy 3-0 defeat for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew in the first match of their first-round MLS play-off series.

Tapia opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the eighth minute. Taha Habroune doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, before the Chilean forward struck again in the 58th to make it three.

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Inter Miami had also been down to ten men since the 36th minute, when Gonzalo Luján picked up a second yellow card and was sent off.

The defeat leaves the MLS title holders on the brink of an early exit. They must win the second match on 27 November to force a decisive third game.

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Messi had gone into the match fresh from winning the MLS Golden Boot, having scored 26 goals in the regular season. Instead of a celebration, the night brought a painful defeat and a refereeing row that will keep people talking.