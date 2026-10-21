Clarence Seedorf under fire at Corinthians after just one match: ‘What a donkey, a real fool!’

Corinthians appointed Clarence Seedorf coach just a week and a half ago, but his position is already under threat. Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Vitória is the cause.

After watching the match, Corinthians club legend Neto was furious. Seedorf was still waiting for the necessary paperwork and did not take his place on the bench, but Neto felt the coach had got every decision wrong.

"He puts Vitinho, who has scored one goal, and Jesse Lingard, who has scored only two, on the pitch," Neto fumed on Brazil's TV Bandeirantes.

"Then, remarkably, he has no faith in Gui Negão and André Carrillo. He also substituted midfielder André. What a donkey you are, a real fool!"

In Neto's view, the Dutchman is wholly unsuited to coaching Corinthians. "He knows absolutely nothing about Brazilian football. What's more, he has already shown that he is not competent to be a coach. He doesn't know the country or the team."

Next matches VAS Serie A 17:30 COR

Although Seedorf ended Corinthians' run of eight consecutive league defeats with the 1-1 draw, unrest at the club continues. On Wednesday, news broke that Corinthians had dismissed technical director Marcelo Paz.

Paz had only recently brought Seedorf to Corinthians and had spoken out strongly in the Dutchman's defence after fierce criticism. But the continuing financial crisis and disappointing results have now cost him his job.