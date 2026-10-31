'Hold on to this anger!' - Clarence Seedorf demands ruthless mentality from Corinthians stars to escape relegation after ending two-month winless drought

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Corinthians head coach Clarence Seedorf has urged his players to channel their inner fire down the final stretch of the Campeonato Brasileiro season following Friday's crucial 2-0 victory over relegation rivals Mirassol. The triumph in Itaquera secured the Dutchman his first win in charge and ended an 11-match winless run for the club.

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Dutch boss secures maiden victory

Seedorf finally celebrated his first triumph in the Corinthians dugout on Matchday 33 as second-half goals from Matheus Bidu and Kaio Cesar saw off 10-man Mirassol at the Neo Quimica Arena. That result ended a barren run stretching back to a 1-0 Copa Libertadores success over Rosario Central on August 20, a slump that cost predecessor Fernando Diniz his job. Despite remaining 17th on 36 points, the hosts now sit just one point behind 16th-placed Mirassol.

Red card aids dominant display

Corinthians pinned the visitors back from the outset and gained a numerical advantage in the 24th minute when referee Matheus Candancan consulted the VAR monitor before showing Mirassol striker Bruno Santos a straight red card for elbowing Andre Ramalho. Although visiting goalkeeper Walter kept the scores level until the interval, Seedorf stuck with his starting system after the break and was rewarded in the 58th minute when Matheuzinho delivered a low cross from the right for makeshift forward Bidu to slide home at the far post.

As Mirassol pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Kaio capitalised on the spaces left behind in the 80th minute by driving from midfield to the edge of the box and curling a left-footed strike past Walter.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Seedorf said: "We will breathe just like we did in previous days. Now we must hold on to this anger we have inside. In other matches, during the weeks we trained, it was with immense dedication and intensity. The lads arrive early, leave late, doing everything to turn things around. Now we've reached a moment that will provide a huge morale boost."

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Tactical discipline pleases demanding coach

Beyond ending their two-month drought, the former Netherlands midfielder was particularly satisfied with how his players controlled the tempo and pressed high up the pitch even before Bruno was dismissed.

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Assessing the collective display, Seedorf explained: "The most important part today was our defensive work. How we pressed right from the first minute. Even at 11 against 11, we were dominating. Mirassol are a side that handle the ball very well. But we made things very difficult for them, won back possession repeatedly, and that gave us control of the match.

"I think those are areas where we have improved immensely. I remember the Vasco match, the first half, how we lacked the speed to switch the play. Mirassol struggled precisely because of our organization and discipline; we made them run a lot. And then we brought our key players into the game. Bidu and Kaio had great games causing trouble in the final third."

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Looking ahead to Wednesday's clash with Sao Paulo at Vila Belmiro, he added: "Our focus was on today [against Mirassol]. Obviously, we know Sao Paulo well. What I can guarantee is that our team will carry this intensity until the end of the year."

Fierce derby awaits resurgent side

Corinthians now face a testing run-in to climb out of the drop zone, starting with Wednesday's derby against Sao Paulo on November 4 before facing Botafogo on November 18 and Atletico Mineiro a week later. Meanwhile, 16th-placed Mirassol visit Chapecoense on November 3 ahead of meetings with Atletico Mineiro and Fluminense. Claiming consecutive victories in midweek could finally lift Seedorf's men out of the bottom four.