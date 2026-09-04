Xabi Alonso has made a flying start at Chelsea. Two wins from his opening two Premier League games, plus a League Cup victory over Luton, have set the tone.

The London club splashed out more than 400 million euros this summer. That included 138 million euros on Morgan Rogers, 60 million euros on Maxence Lacroix and 57 million euros on Marc Ballestra.

As Foot Mercato report, a new manager, a fresh era and a wave of signings inevitably leave some players squeezed out of the squad.

One of them, according to ESPN, is Estevao. The Chelsea star is deeply worried, convinced he will get precious few minutes under Alonso.

He managed only a handful of minutes in the Premier League opener against Fulham and did not feature at all against Brighton.

Against Luton in the League Cup, the Brazilian did play, though managers routinely shuffle their line-ups for ties against lower-division sides.

At 19, Estevao is up against fierce competition, whether at centre-forward, in a more withdrawn role or out wide.

Things have reached a head. According to ESPN, the player has started weighing up his future and told those close to him that if the minutes don't come, he will push for a move in the winter transfer window.

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