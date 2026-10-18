Chelsea star after successful surgery: I will be back soon

Emiliano Martinez has reassured Chelsea fans about his health after emergency surgery on a fracture in his upper jaw, confirming the operation was a success and that he expects to be back on the pitch within a few weeks.

The Argentine goalkeeper wrote on his social media accounts: "Thank you to everyone for their messages. The operation went well," adding: "The most important thing is that we won and left without conceding any goals. I'll be back in a few weeks."

Goodison Park endured moments of real tension and concern yesterday during Everton's clash with Chelsea, the referee forced to stop play in the 65th minute with Xabi Alonso's side leading by a goal to nil.

Everton had been awarded a free kick from a wide position. What followed inside the penalty area was serious enough to halt the match for more than 10 minutes.

Martinez came out to punch clear a cross into the six-yard box with both fists and collided with the head of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who took a relatively heavy knock himself and was seen with blood in his mouth.

Down went the Argentine in a way that alarmed his team-mates, and medical staff from both sides sprinted onto the pitch to help.

More than 10 minutes after the stoppage, Martinez left on a stretcher in a neck brace, on oxygen.

Hospital followed, where surgeons operated on the fracture in his upper jaw. The procedure was a success.

Once he came round from the anaesthetic, Martinez wanted to reassure supporters himself, using humour to play down fears over the injury.



