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Trapani's single-group Terza Categoria was due to stage its fourth round on Sunday 22 November at the "Mariano Di Dia" sports ground in Strasatti, a populous district south of Marsala in Sicily. Hosts Galactic Paolini Marsala were facing ASD Athletic Partanna, but a player brandished a folding knife and attacked opposition staff and players, turning a morning of football into chaos.

Accounts that emerged in the hours afterwards, backed by evidence gathered at the ground, said tensions had run high around the visitors' bench from the start. Galactic Paolini's number ten repeatedly argued with and insulted Partanna's coaching staff. After an ordinary challenge, the Marsala forward lost the ball and reacted violently, repeatedly kicking an opponent who was already on the ground after play had stopped.

The referee sent him off and also showed the player's coach a red card. The number ten went into the dressing rooms, then returned with a switchblade in his hand and stormed back onto the pitch.

The player threatened Athletic Partanna's coach, players and entire management team with the knife. According to a complaint filed by the club from the Belice area, the attacker grabbed a visiting club official by the neck while holding the knife in his other hand.

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The referee immediately blew the whistle to abandon the match as panic spread through the stands and along the touchline.

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