Barcelona turned the tables on Atletico Madrid to secure a precious 2-1 win at the Metropolitano on Sunday evening, Fermin Lopez scoring twice to keep the Catalan side top of La Liga.

Raphinha, though, endured a frustrating night against Diego Simeone's side. He struggled to leave an attacking mark as Atletico's defenders limited his influence and restrained his threat.

The Sports Mole website reported that Raphinha picked up a negative rating across most of the Spanish media. Two newspapers handed him 5 out of 10, while another gave him 6 out of 10 despite praising his pressing and his effort on the pitch.

Among the most critical was El Nacional, who gave him 5 out of 10 for disappearing during the match.

El Desmarque landed on the same mark of 5 out of 10, but praised his contributions off the ball and highlighted how important his pressing was to Barcelona's improved second-half display.

Somewhat more lenient was La Vanguardia, who gave Raphinha 6 out of 10 and described his performance as "restricted".

Atletico Madrid, they felt, defended the Brazilian winger well, limiting his involvement in play and preventing him from forming an effective attacking threat.

Mundo Deportivo called Raphinha's performance disjointed, noting that he fell into Atletico's trap by drifting into the congested areas in midfield rather than looking for spaces out wide.

Even so, the newspaper stressed that his effort and commitment were never in doubt.

Barcelona-focused platform Comunity took a dimmer view, describing the player's night as largely lacklustre.

Barca Universal, meanwhile, gave him 6.5 out of 10 and noted his struggle to influence the course of the match against Atletico Madrid's defensive organisation.

None of this gives Barcelona real cause for concern over Raphinha on the basis of one frustrating night.

The Brazilian has made an exceptional start to the 2026-2027 season, scoring 19 goals and providing 3 assists in 14 matches across La Liga and the Champions League.