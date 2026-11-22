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Lionel Messi has received support from his Brazilian teammate Casemiro following the controversy surrounding a dramatic incident during Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat to Columbus Crew, as both sides opened their campaigns in the 2026 MLS play-offs.

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The Inter Miami captain came in for criticism over his conduct during the match. He threw the ball towards Chilean striker Gonzalo Tapia and it struck him directly in the face. With his side trailing, the incident raised questions about the Argentine star's reaction.

Casemiro faced questions about it at the press conference at Nu Stadium. He refused to accept that Messi had lost his temper and defended his teammate, insisting what happened did not reflect the captain losing his composure over the scoreline.

Responding to the controversy, the Brazilian midfielder said of Messi: "He didn't lose his temper". He rejected any link between the incident and frustration at trailing or playing a man down.

Casemiro didn't play down the pressure on Inter Miami after the defeat, though. Under the play-off format, another loss in the next match would see them out of the competition.

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For a team that goes into every match aiming to win, the Brazilian explained, pressure comes naturally: "Pressure? Of course there is pressure. Inter Miami always play to win, and we know that if we lose the next match we will be out of the competition. That is the pressure."

Casemiro stressed that the priority now is staying calm rather than getting caught up in the controversy that followed the defeat. The team, he insisted, must review their performance and raise their level in the next encounter, according to ESPN.

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He added: "The most important thing now is to stay calm. We know we need to perform better, because we are capable of it. We were second in the table, so we will use the next match to show everyone how strong we are."

The heavy defeat leaves Inter Miami facing a tough test in the play-offs. They fell short of the result they wanted, and Casemiro's comments made it clear they must get back on track quickly if their run is to continue.

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