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The Royal Moroccan Football Federation have issued an official statement on the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case concerning the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against the decision of the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board over the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its verdict today, Tuesday 24 November 2026, upholding the Senegalese federation's appeal . CAS overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision to award Morocco a 3-0 win and handed the title back to Senegal, who had won the final 1-0.

The Moroccan federation's statement in full:

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has taken note of the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, issued on Tuesday 24 November 2026 in the Swiss city of Lausanne, regarding the appeal lodged by the Senegalese Football Federation against the decision of the Appeal Board of the Confederation of African Football concerning the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

"In this context, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation expresses its surprise and condemnation that its request was not taken into account, namely that the necessary legal consequences be drawn from practices liable to undermine the integrity and credibility of the arbitration procedure, in particular the confirmed contact between the German arbitrator Ulrich Haas (ULRICH HAAS) and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was issued.

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"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation also notes that the decision did not take into account the approach recently established by both the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) regarding players leaving the field of play without the referee's permission, and the responsibilities and disciplinary sanctions that follow from it.

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"Accordingly, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation confirms its intention to pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

How the final descended into crisis

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The row goes back to the closing minutes of normal time. With the score goalless, the referee pointed to the spot for Morocco, a decision that angered Senegal's players and their coach Pape Thiaw.

Several Senegal players walked off and headed for the dressing room in protest. The match stopped for around 10 minutes. Sadio Mane then stepped in and persuaded his team-mates and his coach to come back and finish the game.

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When play resumed, Morocco had a golden chance to seal the title. Brahim Diaz tried a Panenka and missed, the ball settling comfortably in the hands of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The match went to extra time, and Pape Gueye scored the winner to give Senegal the second title in their history. Moroccan fans, who had expected to see their team crowned on home soil, were left in shock.

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Two months after the match, the CAF Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had withdrawn and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win by forfeit under Article 84 of the tournament regulations.