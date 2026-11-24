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The best achievement in Morocco's history in the FIFA rankings could prove short-lived. The Africa Cup of Nations title case has left the Atlas Lions facing the prospect of dropping three places in the world rankings, the latest twist in the fallout from their legal dispute with Senegal, which the Court of Arbitration for Sport settled in Senegal's favour.

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In the final, Senegal protested against the decision to award Morocco a penalty, refusing to play on and walking off the pitch. Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala didn't abandon the match, though, and the Senegal players came back after around a quarter of an hour. Play resumed. Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Senegal then struck a late winner to take the game 1-0.

CAS ruled that restarting the match fell within the referee's exclusive authority, since both teams had come back onto the pitch and shown they were ready to carry on. Articles 82 and 84, it added, cover cases in which the referee decides to abandon a match definitively. That didn't happen here.

Read also: A brief statement from the CAS secretary general: what did he say about the Morocco-Senegal final ruling?

Senegalese website "Wiwsport" reported that Morocco could lose 18 points from their FIFA ranking total. They earned those points when their Africa Cup of Nations title was counted. On Tuesday, though, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) handed the title back to Senegal, overturning the CAF Appeal Board's decision that had awarded Morocco a 3-0 administrative win.

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Morocco had just pulled off an unprecedented, historic feat, climbing to fifth in the world on 1,809.37 points. That was up two places on the previous ranking, when they sat seventh.

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It lifted the Atlas Lions above sixth-placed Portugal, on 1,801.28 points, and seventh-placed Brazil, on 1,800.91 points. Morocco became the first Arab nation to reach that position and matched the best African ranking, previously achieved by Nigeria in April 1994.

Read also: Prominent French journalist on CAS ruling: CAF has lost its credibility and insulted African football

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By the Senegalese site's calculations, an 18-point deduction would cut Morocco's total to 1,791.37 points. They'd drop to eighth in the world behind Portugal and Brazil, but stay one point clear of Belgium, currently eighth on 1,790.37 points.

Senegal wouldn't move under these calculations. They'd stay 18th in the world on 1,655.34 points. For now, the deduction remains a hypothesis tied to the fallout from the court's ruling, not a decision FIFA has announced.

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Morocco's climb began after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ranked 22nd before the tournament, they jumped to 11th after reaching the semi-finals. They never dropped below 14th, where they finished 2024, and were back up to 11th by the end of 2025. In January 2026 they reached eighth, for the first time since April 1998, when they were ranked tenth. This November they climbed further still, to fifth.

Read also: A harsh message despite the title: CAS did not forgive the Senegal players' misconduct