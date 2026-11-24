The best achievement in Morocco's history in the FIFA rankings could prove short-lived. The Africa Cup of Nations title case has left the Atlas Lions facing the prospect of dropping three places in the world rankings, the latest twist in the fallout from their legal dispute with Senegal, which the Court of Arbitration for Sport settled in Senegal's favour.
In the final, Senegal protested against the decision to award Morocco a penalty, refusing to play on and walking off the pitch. Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala didn't abandon the match, though, and the Senegal players came back after around a quarter of an hour. Play resumed. Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Senegal then struck a late winner to take the game 1-0.
CAS ruled that restarting the match fell within the referee's exclusive authority, since both teams had come back onto the pitch and shown they were ready to carry on. Articles 82 and 84, it added, cover cases in which the referee decides to abandon a match definitively. That didn't happen here.
Read also: A brief statement from the CAS secretary general: what did he say about the Morocco-Senegal final ruling?
Senegalese website "Wiwsport" reported that Morocco could lose 18 points from their FIFA ranking total. They earned those points when their Africa Cup of Nations title was counted. On Tuesday, though, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) handed the title back to Senegal, overturning the CAF Appeal Board's decision that had awarded Morocco a 3-0 administrative win.
Morocco had just pulled off an unprecedented, historic feat, climbing to fifth in the world on 1,809.37 points. That was up two places on the previous ranking, when they sat seventh.
It lifted the Atlas Lions above sixth-placed Portugal, on 1,801.28 points, and seventh-placed Brazil, on 1,800.91 points. Morocco became the first Arab nation to reach that position and matched the best African ranking, previously achieved by Nigeria in April 1994.
Read also: Prominent French journalist on CAS ruling: CAF has lost its credibility and insulted African football
By the Senegalese site's calculations, an 18-point deduction would cut Morocco's total to 1,791.37 points. They'd drop to eighth in the world behind Portugal and Brazil, but stay one point clear of Belgium, currently eighth on 1,790.37 points.
Senegal wouldn't move under these calculations. They'd stay 18th in the world on 1,655.34 points. For now, the deduction remains a hypothesis tied to the fallout from the court's ruling, not a decision FIFA has announced.
Morocco's climb began after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ranked 22nd before the tournament, they jumped to 11th after reaching the semi-finals. They never dropped below 14th, where they finished 2024, and were back up to 11th by the end of 2025. In January 2026 they reached eighth, for the first time since April 1998, when they were ranked tenth. This November they climbed further still, to fifth.
Read also: A harsh message despite the title: CAS did not forgive the Senegal players' misconduct
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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