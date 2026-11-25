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The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision to strip Morocco of the Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Senegal has reignited the debate over Morocco's ability to host the 2030 World Cup final. Events in the continental tournament's final raised questions about organisation and security measures, giving the Spanish football federation greater room for optimism about hosting the World Cup's most important match.

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According to Mundo Deportivo, Spanish football federation officials believe the scenes at the Africa Cup of Nations final, held in Morocco on 18 January, could sway FIFA's thinking on which stadium hosts the 2030 World Cup final. Morocco and Spain are still competing to stage it.

But Spanish optimism isn't just about the legal ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport . It also rests on what happened around the final in Rabat, one of the most controversial matches in the tournament's history. Senegal's players walked off in protest after Morocco were awarded a penalty in the closing minutes of normal time.

They stayed off the pitch for more than ten minutes before returning to finish the match. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy then saved the penalty from Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz. In extra time, Pape Gueye scored the winner to seal a 1-0 victory for Senegal.

CAS reinstated Senegal's victory on the pitch, but it didn't ignore what happened during the match. The court ruled that the walk-off breached the regulations. It also confirmed that the referee had the authority to resume play, so the result could not be overturned.

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The controversy didn't stop with the players' protest. It spread to the stands and the area around the pitch, where some Senegalese supporters clashed with security personnel. The chaos raised questions about the organisational and security arrangements for the final.

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Then there was the Edouard Mendy towel incident, one of the most widely shared moments of the night. Footage showed Senegal's substitute goalkeeper trying to protect the towel Mendy uses to dry his gloves as Moroccan ball boys tried to take it. He stepped in himself to stop it happening again.

Those scenes now feed into the wider debate over Morocco's staging of major football events. The kingdom will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, and the three countries are competing to host the final, one of the tournament's biggest organisational questions.

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The Spanish federation welcomed the CAS ruling with optimism, according to the report. Officials believe the events surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations final could affect the assessment of Morocco's bid to host the World Cup final, particularly on security guarantees and the ability to stage a match of this size.

FIFA, meanwhile, are monitoring the stadiums in contention to host 2030 World Cup matches. A delegation is visiting sporting facilities in Morocco to assess preparations and infrastructure as part of the build-up to a tournament where the final is still up for grabs.

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That visit began in Casablanca, where work is under way on the Hassan II Stadium, Morocco's leading option for the 2030 World Cup final. Spain want the showpiece at either the Santiago Bernabeu or Camp Nou.

The CAS ruling on the Africa Cup of Nations title has reopened the race for the 2030 World Cup final, with the Spanish federation seeing the events at the continental tournament as a chance to question the readiness of Morocco's bid. Legally, though, the court only settled the dispute over the match result and the title. It made no judgement on Morocco's organisational capacity or its eligibility to host the World Cup final.