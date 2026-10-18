Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Carried off on a stretcher: worrying injury for Morocco star

Panathinaikos vs Asteras Tripolis
Panathinaikos
Asteras Tripolis
Super League
Morocco vs Niger
Morocco
Niger
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
M. Ouahbi
A. Ounahi
Greece
Morocco
Niger

Morocco to face Niger

A star of the Moroccan national team suffered a serious injury on Sunday, and it is bad news for Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

Morocco face Niger twice in less than a month, in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Ouahbi has been keeping tabs on his players scattered across Europe's leagues. On Sunday, he got news he did not want.

Azzedine Ounahi picked up the injury as Panathinaikos took on Asteras in the Greek league.

Nineteen minutes in, the midfielder went down clutching his left thigh in severe pain and the medical staff had to carry him off on a stretcher. Panathinaikos went on to win 5-1.

The Greek club have yet to reveal the nature of the injury or how long their man will be out, with detailed medical examinations still to come to determine its severity.

That stretcher exit, and the pain on the player's face, has stoked fears about just how bad it is.

Timing could hardly be worse. Morocco return to continental action next November, facing Niger on the 13th and 17th in Casablanca and Rabat, in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google