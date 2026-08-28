Carrick reveals Baleba's shock ahead of his Manchester United debut

Michael Carrick, the Manchester United manager, held a press conference in which he revealed the team's latest news, the condition of the injured players and the most recent developments ahead of the upcoming clash with Ipswich Town next Sunday, in the fixtures of the second round of the Premier League.

Carrick is desperate to bounce back at Old Trafford after last round's stumble, having fallen away from home to newly promoted Hull City by two goals to nil.

The manager opened Friday's press conference with a medical update on his players, telling ESPN: "Amad (Diallo) will not be available this week and will be out for a little longer, while Mason (Mount) has returned to training with the group this week, which is very positive for us."

On the Old Trafford opener, Carrick confirmed the squad's eagerness for the match, saying: "The first match at our stadium this season is the event we are eagerly awaiting. We suffered a setback last week and we want to return to producing a good performance and winning matches. We have a good squad of players and can select different combinations, and everyone is within the strong competition to feature."

Carrick then turned to new signing Carlos Baleba, recently joined from Brighton for 70 million pounds sterling, and spelled out the nature of his injury: "He has a minor problem in his ankle that may keep him out for two or three weeks, but we were aware of that beforehand so there is no big problem, and it will be great to have him with us as soon as he is ready."

The manager was full of praise for the 22-year-old. "He possesses huge abilities and attributes, and it is a very exciting deal for us. The quality and characteristics he has give balance to the group and provide different options, and I am extremely happy to have signed him, especially as he has a lot to offer in the future."

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United's under-21s hammered Ipswich by five goals to nil, and Carrick singled out young striker JJ Gabriel. "I think the youngsters produced an excellent match with a very strong lineup. The quality, the spirit and everything about the match was superb. JJ is one of these youngsters, and he clearly possesses great talent. He has trained with us a lot and is constantly gaining experience and adapting gradually with each step he takes."

Asked about the future of young defender Harry Amass and a possible loan move, Carrick said: "The matter is always related to the makeup of the team and determining loan options or otherwise, and we try to provide the best for each player alongside maintaining the strength of the group. I am very happy with Harry. He produced a great season despite its unfortunate end through injury, and it was great to have him with us during the preparation period where he produced excellent levels, and we will see what happens later after his distinguished performance in the last match."