PSV suffered a particularly frustrating Champions League defeat on Wednesday evening. Peter Bosz's side lost 2-1 at home to Club Brugge, who exploited the space PSV left behind. Former Ajax player Carlos Forbs struck the winner in Eindhoven.

In Eindhoven, an open match had been predicted, and the first half delivered plenty of chances. The best fell to Sergiño Dest, who raced through on goal after a superb pass from Ivan Perisic but struck his shot too weakly, allowing Yann Sommer to save.

PSV had a slight edge, only to fall behind after 25 minutes. Nicolò Tresoldi, the man in form, neatly headed in a cross from Joaquin Seys. Bosz's side were then fortunate not to concede again. Forbs went through one-on-one with Kovár twice but lacked precision: he fired his first effort wildly over, then hit the Czech goalkeeper with his next.

At the other end, PSV threatened sporadically. Ruben van Bommel's pace gave the Eindhoven side a weapon, though they failed to make enough use of it. Dest came closest to an equaliser after a fine move, but Sommer denied him again.

Needing a different approach after the break, PSV left even more space on the pitch. Club Brugge had huge chances to extend their lead on the counter-attack, but the Belgians were remarkably careless in the final phase. They soon paid for it. After 54 minutes, Kodai Sano levelled with a deflected shot: 1-1.

That equaliser rewarded PSV's efforts, and they still had time to turn the match in their favour. They poured forward but left themselves exposed. After Mijnans lost possession in costly fashion, one through ball opened them up completely, and the lightning-quick Forbs took advantage: 1-2.

In the closing stages, PSV threw everything forward but could not overturn the deficit. Sommer saved Esmir Bajraktarevic's free-kick, the last notable action of the match. Club Brugge claimed victory, leaving PSV with a formidable task to qualify for the Champions League play-offs.