Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Fabio Capello, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, has weighed in on Milan after their emphatic win over Frosinone and impressive comeback victory away to Olympiacos in the Europa League.

Can this spirit take Milan to the Serie A title? "Why not? It builds belief and makes you feel you're on the right path, that playing a certain way can bring results. And the table shows that Milan are right there. If they play like this, they can give Roma and Inter something to worry about. I see those two as the strongest contenders. Lazio? They remain ahead, but they're a surprise. Milan could be the real third contender. They're on a path that could take them to the top."

On Hutchinson: "Whenever I've seen him on the pitch, I've wondered why he doesn't play every game. He made the difference against Olympiacos because they couldn't get near him. What was interesting was that he did it all while staying remarkably composed. Of course, you also need someone like Pulisic, who knows how to strike the ball perfectly or pick out a team-mate. Another positive is the complete lack of selfishness. I've never seen anyone who seems to be saying, 'I'll do it, I'll shoot.' Instead, they look for a team-mate. Coming back to Hutchinson, he has pace and the ability to change tempo, hugely important qualities in today's football, as PSG have shown."

On Gonçalo Ramos and Cisse: "I thought Gonçalo could make an immediate impact, but let's give him time and wait for him. Perhaps the increased competition now will spur him on. It's also true that he needs the ball played to him in front of goal. Goals are scored in the final 10-12 metres, and he's had few balls played to him there. That's why I give him the benefit of the doubt. Cisse? As a No. 9, he always puts it in the net, and I trust Silvio Baldini, who says he can do it..."