How to buy Canelo vs Mbilli Mexico vs The World tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Boxing fans are preparing for a massive night of championship action as pound for pound superstar Saul Canelo Alvarez faces undefeated champion Christian Mbilli in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Taking place at The Venue as part of Riyadh Season, the Mexico vs The World showcase brings elite international fighters together on Halloween night.
GOAL delivers everything you need to know about securing your seats and experiencing this unforgettable Riyadh Season battle live right now.
When is Canelo v Mbilli Mexico vs The World?
Date & Time
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 7:00 PM AST
Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli
The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Where to buy Canelo v Mbilli Mexico vs The World tickets?
Tickets for the Mexico vs The World boxing showcase can be purchased through official primary sales and secondary platforms:
- Official primary tickets: The primary ticketing platform for the event is webook.com, which hosts the official general sale for Riyadh Season events.
- Secondary ticket platforms: If allocations on the primary platform are exhausted, GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. You can browse available seats directly on the GrintaHub Canelo v Mbilli tickets page.
General ticket sales are live online now. With global interest surging around Canelo Alvarez returning to the ring in Saudi Arabia, securing your seats early ensures you obtain your preferred tier before allocations sell out.
How much are Canelo v Mbilli Mexico vs The World tickets?
Catching this world championship clash in person is extraordinarily affordable, with official ticket prices starting at just SAR 50. This low entry price makes it one of the most accessible opportunities of the entire year to watch an elite world title fight live in Riyadh.
Official ticket categories on webook.com feature the following price tiers:
- Entry level: starting from SAR 50
- General Admission 1: starting from SAR 100
- Platinum: starting from SAR 300
- Diamond: starting from SAR 400
Official general access begins at SAR 50 for entry-level admission. If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with prices starting from around SAR 150 depending on tier selection and demand.
Everything you need to know about Canelo v Mbilli Mexico vs The World
- The Main Event: Saul Canelo Alvarez challenges undefeated WBC champion Christian Mbilli over 12 rounds for the WBC World Super Middleweight Championship.
- The Theme: Billed as Mexico vs The World, the card pits elite Mexican fighters against top tier international opponents across multiple weight classes.
- Notable Undercard Bouts: Jaime Munguia faces Nikita Zon at super middleweight, Rafael Espinoza defends his featherweight belt against Ricardo Blandon, and David Picasso takes on Carl Martin at super bantamweight.
- Venue and Timing: The event takes place at The Venue in Boulevard City, Riyadh, on Saturday, October 31, 2026, with undercard bouts starting at 7:00 PM AST.
- Broadcast Details: The entire card streams live worldwide on DAZN PPV, with main event ringwalks scheduled for around 12:30 AM AST (9:30 PM GMT).