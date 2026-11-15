Camera captures Mazraoui’s warning to much-discussed Oufkir: ‘Not too much...’

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Noussair Mazraoui had some advice for Ayoub Oufkir after Morocco's 5-1 win over Niger. He delivered it in front of a camera for the federation's official TikTok channel.

For a long time, Oufkir looked set to play for the Netherlands national team. The AZ forward had played four times for the Netherlands Under-21s and had already given Michael Reiziger his word.

Last Wednesday, though, Oufkir informed the KNVB of his final decision to play for Morocco. The decision dealt a major blow to the Dutch football association, who had invested heavily in the forward.

"He will be greatly missed," the national team coach lamented on ESPN. "He's not only a good footballer, but also a great person to have in the group."

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"It was very surprising to me," Reiziger sighed. "We had several conversations in which he gave his word and said he was committed to the Netherlands Under-21s and perhaps later to the Netherlands national team."

Oufkir came on in Friday evening's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger and promptly scored to make the final score 5-1.

After the match, the federation's social media channel filmed him walking towards the camera to say something. Mazraoui immediately stopped him, speaking in Dutch.

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"Don't pay too much attention to the cameras," the Manchester United defender appears to whisper to him.