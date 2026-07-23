France star Eduardo Camavinga refuses to give up. The Real Madrid midfielder is ready to fight and convince manager Jose Mourinho of his abilities, despite finding himself among the unwanted names inside the Santiago Bernabeu fortress.

In the summer of 2026, Camavinga had imagined things differently. He had dreamed of winning the World Cup with France, but the midfielder was left to watch as his country reached the semi-finals without him. Didier Deschamps left him out of the squad on 14 May, a snub made all the more painful by the backing the former France boss had so often shown him.

The blow cut deep. Camavinga had just endured an extremely difficult season with Real Madrid, one shadowed by injuries and by repeated criticism of his performances and level of play.

Little wonder, then, that the Spanish press reported Real Madrid wanted to part ways with him this summer.

Contracted to the Royal club until 2029, the 23-year-old does not figure in the sporting management's plans for the new season.

Camavinga, however, is determined to fight on. So says the newspaper "Marca" today, Thursday. After some rest and an intensive four-day course at Harvard Business School in entertainment, media and sport (BEMS), he has returned to training at full capacity.

With preparations for the new season under way, Camavinga is intent on proving to Mourinho and the club that he still has plenty to offer on and off the pitch.

He knows the stakes. This preparatory period is his chance to offer guarantees to a manager who wants to form his own opinion before making a final decision, even if he is not entirely convinced at the start.

Mourinho also wants the club to sign a midfielder. Manchester City star Rodri does not appear to fit his requirements, and neither does Camavinga, whom Real Madrid want to sell for 50 million euros.

The manager will hand him a chance in the coming days all the same. The French star is looking to seize it against Alcorcon in Friday's friendly, after which he awaits the Portuguese's verdict.

According to the Spanish newspaper, Camavinga does not want to leave. He is turning a deaf ear to the clubs chasing him, Manchester City and Manchester United among them, and rejecting every offer that lands on his table.