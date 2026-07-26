CAF have reached a verdict on Hany Abo Rida's proposal to expand the number of clubs competing in the CAF Champions League. Abo Rida is the president of the Egyptian Football Association.

The request split opinion across the continent, dividing supporters and opponents over a change that would force a major overhaul of the tournament's schedule.

Micky Junior, a journalist specialising in African continent news, said: "Exclusive: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected the Egyptian Football Association's request to increase the number of clubs participating in the CAF Champions League for the 2026/27 season."

He added: "The Egyptian Football Association has officially received CAF's response. More details will be published later."



